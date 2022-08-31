Cook County officers find loaded gun, knives in Texas man's truck after road rage incident: officials

A Texas man was arrested in suburban Chicago Tuesday for allegedly punching another man during a road rage incident.

Around 3:50 p.m., a Cook County officer says he witnessed Farid Sagidov assault a motorcyclist in the 1200 block of South Northwest Highway in Barrington Township.

The officer stopped his squad car and immediately took the 40-year-old into custody.

An investigation revealed that Sagidov was involved in a road rage incident with the 49-year-old victim when he wouldn't let the motorcyclist merge in front of his pickup truck.

After placing Sagidov under arrest, law enforcement searched his truck and allegedly found a firearm with a loaded magazine, two additional loaded magazines, and two knives.

Farid Sagidov | Cook County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff's police say Sagidov does not have a FOID card or concealed carry license.

He was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and battery. His bond was set at $5,000.