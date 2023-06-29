One person dead after 4-vehicle crash involving semi-truck on I-90: ISP

One person is dead after a four-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Interstate 90.

Around 11 a.m., Illinois State Police responded to eastbound I-90 at Meacham Rd. for a report of an accident involving three vehicles and a semi-truck.

Police say an occupant of one of the passenger vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Two lanes were closed down for the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.