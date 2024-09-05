Cook County police arrest 10 in 'John' sting near Midway Airport

The Brief Cook County Sheriff's Police arrested 10 men in a prostitution sting near Midway Airport. The operation is part of a broader effort to reduce human trafficking. Over 400 arrests have been made since 2022 in similar stings.



Cook County Sheriff's police arrested 10 men in a recent undercover operation targeting people soliciting prostitution near Chicago’s Midway Airport.

The sting, carried out by the sheriff's Special Victim's Unit VICE Investigators, is part of an ongoing effort to reduce demand for human and sex trafficking in the area.

The men arrested were fined as part of the operation, which is the latest in a series of covert "John" stings. Since 2022, Cook County Sheriff’s police have arrested and fined more than 400 people through similar operations.

The sheriff's office said these efforts are key to both reducing crime and protecting potential trafficking victims.