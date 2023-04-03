Police in Cook County arrest 16 after finding stolen cars, drugs, guns and more at suburban property

Sixteen people were arrested after Maywood police discovered two stolen vehicles, guns, drugs, cash and jewelry at an apartment building in the western suburb.

On Friday, March 31, 2023, Maywood officers responded to a garage in the 1300 block of 5th Ave. where a stolen vehicle was found.

Maywood police say officers made contact with the building's owner, and then discovered a second stolen vehicle that was allegedly used in robberies in Chicago and that the Chicago Police Department was looking for.

During the investigation, police say officers found 14 individuals hiding in a studio that was in the basement of the suburban apartment building.

When officers continued their search of the building, police say they found narcotics that resulted in another person being arrested.

Items seized during search of Maywood apartment building | Maywood Police Department

The building's owner was also taken into custody, police said.

The following items were seized from the property:

Two stolen vehicles

Three handguns

Numerous Xanax and Ecstasy pills

One pound of mushrooms

40 bags of specialized mushrooms

50 pounds of marijuana with packaging materials for distribution

$1,500 in cash

About $60,000 worth of jewelry

Marijuana seized during search of Maywood apartment building | Maywood Police Department

The individuals arrested were released pending further investigation, police said.

Anyone with more information on this case is urged to contact the Maywood Police Department's anonymous tip line at 708-450-1787.