Cook County police arrest Chicago man; recover cocaine, weed and mushrooms in undercover sting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing felony charges after allegedly selling cocaine to an undercover officer.
What we know:
Cook County Sheriff’s police say they began looking into 29-year-old Jorge Rojas-Cardoso after receiving a tip that he was selling cocaine on the city's South Side.
On Nov. 12, investigators say Rojas-Cardoso sold cocaine to an undercover officer and was immediately arrested. They reportedly found a loaded gun and about 130 grams of cocaine on him.
Jorge Rojas-Cardoso
Additionally, a search warrant for his home on South Talman Avenue led to the recovery of 380 grams of marijuana, 255 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and 73 rounds of ammunition.
What's next:
Rojas-Cardoso was charged with armed violence and multiple counts of drug delivery. A judge ordered him released on electronic monitoring.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.