Cook County police arrest Chicago man; recover cocaine, weed and mushrooms in undercover sting

The Brief A 29-year-old Chicago man was arrested after allegedly selling cocaine to an undercover officer. Investigators found a loaded gun, cocaine, weed, psilocybin mushrooms, and ammunition. He faces armed violence and multiple drug delivery charges and was placed on electronic monitoring.



A Chicago man is facing felony charges after allegedly selling cocaine to an undercover officer.

What we know:

Cook County Sheriff’s police say they began looking into 29-year-old Jorge Rojas-Cardoso after receiving a tip that he was selling cocaine on the city's South Side.

On Nov. 12, investigators say Rojas-Cardoso sold cocaine to an undercover officer and was immediately arrested. They reportedly found a loaded gun and about 130 grams of cocaine on him.

Jorge Rojas-Cardoso

Additionally, a search warrant for his home on South Talman Avenue led to the recovery of 380 grams of marijuana, 255 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and 73 rounds of ammunition.

What's next:

Rojas-Cardoso was charged with armed violence and multiple counts of drug delivery. A judge ordered him released on electronic monitoring.