Police seek help identifying suspects in catalytic converter theft attempt turned shooting in Cook County

Police in Cook County are asking for the public's help identifying two individuals who fired shots at a man after he caught them trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the suburbs.

On Oct. 13, around 2:40 a.m., Cook County Sheriff's police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex near the 3600 block of Salem Walk in unincorporated Northfield Township.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were told the victim witnessed two male suspects attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the parking lot. When the victim made eye contact with one of the suspects, the person pulled out a gun and fired repeatedly toward the victim. The suspects then fled the scene.

Nobody was injured in the shooting, police said. They found multiple shell casings at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cook County Sheriff's police at 708-865-4896 or 847-635-1188.

The investigation is ongoing.