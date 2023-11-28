Cook County property taxes due Friday — what to know

Time is of the essence for Cook County homeowners as the deadline for property tax payments looms on Friday, December 1.

With an astounding increase of over $909 million in Cook County property taxes for the year 2022, residents in the north and northwest suburbs find themselves grappling with the largest tax bill hike in the area in at least 30 years.

The median tax bill for homeowners in these regions surged by nearly 16 percent, prompting many taxpayers to question where their hard-earned money is allocated within the county's budget.

In an effort to provide transparency and answer these questions, a new online tool was unveiled Tuesday by the Cook County Treasurer's office. Named "Where Your Money Goes," this tool, accessible on the Cook County Treasurer's website, calculates the funds owed to each school district and other local units of government over the past two years. It visually demonstrates the increase or decrease in allocations from the previous year.

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas hailed the tool as a game-changer, empowering taxpayers with insights into the destination of their tax dollars.

As the property tax deadline approaches, homeowners can utilize this online resource to gain a clearer understanding of the distribution of funds within their community.