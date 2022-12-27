Cook County property taxes due Friday

You're going to have to pay your dues before the year is over.

A reminder that Cook County property tax payments are due this Friday before midnight.

It's the second installment.

The Cook County Treasurer's Office says the easiest way to pay is online.

You can also pay at any Chase Bank — or at more than 200 participating community banks — or by mail. But it must be postmarked no later than December 30.

Late payments are charged one-and-a-half percent interest per month.