Cook County releasing $75 million in rental assistance as eviction moratorium ends

After several extensions, Illinois' eviction moratorium ended on Sunday leaving some tenants uncertain about the future.

Cook County is hoping a new program will help families stay in their homes.

Starting Monday, residents can apply for a new round of rental assistance on the Cook County government website.

As much as $75 million set aside from the CARES Act will be available for both renters and landlords.

To qualify, a person must have experienced some kind of financial hardship during the pandemic and meet certain income requirements.

Those who are eligible can receive up to 18 months of assistance.

"This funding will help support individuals so they can remain housed and hopefully find some comfort at a time that is uncertain, especially as the season is changing," said Toni Preckwinkle, Cook County Board President.

On a state level, more than $443 million in emergency rental assistance has been paid through the Illinois Rental Payment Program which was launched in May.