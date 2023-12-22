Major Cook County renovation project impacting the stormwater system completed

Cook County is celebrating the completion of a major renovation project impacting the stormwater system.

It aims to help address the flooding issues seen throughout the county — specifically in Calumet Park.

The project cost over $2 million and County Board President Toni Preckwinkle says it will not only reduce flooding but will also increase water quality and improve drainage.

Sewers were also separated and the size of the storm sewer system was also increased.