Expand / Collapse search

Major Cook County renovation project impacting the stormwater system completed

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Cook County
FOX 32 Chicago

Stormwater renovation in Cook County completed

The project aims to help address flooding issues in Cook County.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Cook County is celebrating the completion of a major renovation project impacting the stormwater system.

It aims to help address the flooding issues seen throughout the county — specifically in Calumet Park.

The project cost over $2 million and County Board President Toni Preckwinkle says it will not only reduce flooding but will also increase water quality and improve drainage. 

Sewers were also separated and the size of the storm sewer system was also increased. 