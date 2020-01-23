Cook County reports 25th cold-related death of season

article

Another death related to cold-exposure was reported in Cook County, bringing the total to 25 for the season.

Tracy M. Valle, 37, was found about 9:30 a.m. Oct. 30, 2019, in the 3900 block of South Rockwell Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She was pronounced dead less than an hour later at Mt. Sinai Hospital, the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy found she died as a result of ethanol toxicity with cold exposure as a contributing factor, the medical examiner’s office said. Her death was ruled an accident. She lived in McKinley Park.

The first death to be classified as cold-related this season was reported Nov. 1, 2019, in Avondale.

A 58-year-old man was found in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue and taken to Community First Medical Center, where he died of heart disease with cold exposure and alcohol poisoning as contributing factors, the medical examiner’s office said.

Last season, 60 cold-related deaths were reported in Cook County between Sept. 14, 2018, and May 23, 2019.