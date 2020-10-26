Cook County reports first 2 cold-related deaths of the season

Cook County’s first deaths related to cold exposure this season were reported in Chicago and suburban Matteson, officials announced Monday.

Shelvia Jackson, 69, was found about 9:21 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of West 216th Place in Matteson, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

She was pronounced dead minutes later at Franciscan Health Hospital in Olympia Fields, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found she died of cold exposure with cardiovascular disease as a contributing factor. Her death was ruled an accident.

On Oct. 3, James Pierce Sr., 58, of Jefferson Park, was discovered with injuries about 4:37 p.m. in the 4000 block of North Pittsburgh Avenue, the medical examiner’s office said.

He was pronounced dead at 12:11 a.m. Oct. 7 at Resurrection Medical Center, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found he died of necrotizing pneumonia due to cold exposure and ruled his death an accident.

Last season, the medical examiner’s office recorded 37 cold-related deaths between Nov. 1, 2019, and Feb. 26, 2020.