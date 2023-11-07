Cook County residents charged in shooting death of suburban mom at Chase ATM in Worth

Two Harvey residents have been charged in the shooting death of a suburban mother of two at a Chase ATM in Worth over the weekend.

Tamara Jailynn Johnson, 22, and Jason Jerry Joseph Johnson, 23, face first-degree murder charges.

On Saturday, police responded to the Chase Bank located in the 6800 block of West 111th Street for a person in need of assistance. When officers arrived, they located a woman who was fatally shot.

While investigating, police identified Johnson and Johnson as the suspects in this shooting and on Sunday, the two were taken into custody.

Both suspects are linked to several recent armed robberies around Chicagoland and northwest Indiana.

Jason Jerry Joseph Johnson (left) Tamara Jailynn Johnson (right)

Police recovered multiple firearms, one of which is believed to be the weapon used in the homicide.

The family of the woman identified her as Jonnie Angel Kleins. They say she was a single mother to two children, a 15-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl. She was also a caretaker to her mother.

"She worked tirelessly to provide for her family without complaint," a GoFundMe set up by her family said. "She faced many battles head on, she was a warrior that never gave up."

Courtesy of Jonnie Angel Kleins family, GoFundMe

Right before the shooting, the family said Kleins was walking with her kids. They split up, so the children could walk to their father's house while she went to the ATM.

The GoFundMe is hoping to raise funds for her funeral costs and expenses.