Cook County residents will soon be eligible for $500 a month through new program

Cook County launched a new economic aid program that will send cash to thousands of residents.

Board President Toni Preckwinkle and other leaders announced the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot Program Wednesday.

The program will send more than 3,200 Cook County residents $500 each month for the next two years.

The pilot will be funded by American Rescue Plan Act dollars, which is part of the County’s $1 billion investment to "help build a sustainable, affordable and equitable future for residents."

Preckwinkle says it will help low income people — without red tape attached.

"We know this program will allow residents to reach their promise, to thrive and lead meaningful lives, but it also represents a promise to our participants that this money is guaranteed to come monthly no matter what the circumstances," said Preckwinkle.

This is a $42 million program, which is the largest funded pilot program in the nation.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Participants in this program must be adults living in Cook County, be income-eligible and not be participants in other guaranteed income programs for the 24-month duration of the Cook County pilot, officials said.

Though participants from both the city and suburbs will be able to apply and participate, the majority of the participant pool will be comprised of suburban residents.

Applications open this fall.

Advertisement

To learn more about the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot, and to sign up for updates, visit: www.engagecookcounty.com/promise