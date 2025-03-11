Man charged after allegedly attacking driver with tire iron in Palos Park

article

A 27-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attacking another driver with a tire iron after a crash last month in Palos Park, authorities said.

Driver attacked with tire iron

The backstory:

Cook County Sheriff’s police said the incident happened just before midnight on Feb. 24 near 87th Street and LaGrange Road, where Alfred Amos and a 64-year-old man were involved in a "fender bender."

After the crash, Amos allegedly got out of his vehicle, grabbed a tire iron, and began yelling at the other driver for hitting his car from behind. He then struck the man in the face with the tire iron before damaging the victim’s car and windshield, police said.

Amos, 27, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon, aggravated battery in a public place and criminal damage to property.

No further information was provided.