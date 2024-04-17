New robotic surgery program launches in Cook County

A celebration of healthcare advancement took place Wednesday at Stroger Hospital, with Cook County leaders gathering to commemorate the launch of a new robotic surgery program.

Robotic surgery offers numerous benefits, including increased flexibility for surgeons during complex procedures. Moreover, it is generally considered less invasive since it is performed through smaller incisions.

The new system unveiled will be utilized for a wide range of cases, spanning from gynecological to colorectal surgeries.

This program represents part of an $11 million investment over seven years by Cook County Health.

Anticipating a significant impact, Cook County Health expects to perform over 500 robotic-assisted surgeries this year alone, with plans for continued program expansion in the future.