Cook County Sheriff phone scam: Officials warn residents of calls demanding payment

The Brief The Cook County Sheriff is warning residents about scam calls threatening arrest over unpaid warrants, coming from the number (708) 668-0646. Officials urge anyone who gets such a call to hang up, verify directly with the agency, and report suspicious calls to the Sheriff’s Police.



The Cook County Sheriff issued an alert on Wednesday morning about a recent phone scam targeting residents.

Cook County phone scam

What we know:

According to the Sheriff’s Office, multiple residents have reported receiving calls threatening arrest if they don’t pay outstanding warrants.

Officials said the scam calls may be coming from (708) 668-0646, stressing that this is not a legitimate contact for the Sheriff's Office. They advised residents to not accept or return calls from that number.

What you can do:

If contacted by someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer, residents are encouraged to obtain the caller’s name, badge number, and phone number. Instead of following the caller’s instructions, they should directly contact the agency the caller claims to represent to verify its legitimacy.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted by this scam is urged to call Cook County Sheriff’s Police at 708-865-4896 or 847-635-1188.