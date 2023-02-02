Cook County sheriff warns of new phone scam that appears legitimate

The Cook County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a new phone scam that seems legitimate, but isn't.

According to Sheriff Tom Dart, a caller who identifies themselves as the sheriff's office tells victims they must pay a large fine for missing court, or they'll go to jail.

The name used by the caller is an actual name of a sheriff's office employee, so a Google search of the name may make the call appear to be legitimate.

The caller tells the victim to pay the fine using an app such as Zelle or Venmo, and warns the victim not to talk about the matter because of a gag order.

"The Sheriff’s Office does not request payments in this manner, nor does the Office accept any payment via money transfer apps," the Cook County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Those who believe they may have been a victim of the scam are urged to call the Sheriff's Police Investigation Section at 708-865-4896.