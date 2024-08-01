Charges expected in murder of Cook County Sheriff's Deputy Rafael Wordlaw

Chicago police will announce charges Thursday in the murder of off-duty Cook County Sheriff's Deputy Rafael Wordlaw.

Wordlaw, 31, was killed during an attempted robbery at a Woodlawn gas station Tuesday morning.

Police said someone tried to rob Wordlaw around 1:30 a.m., when they started shooting at each other at the gas station in the 500 block of East 67th Street.

Wordlaw was shot once in the chest and tried to drive away in his vehicle and crashed into a pole in the 6700 block of South Indiana Avenue.

Paramedics took him to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

CPD Supt. Larry Snelling, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx will be among those announcing charges in the murder at the 9:45 a.m. news conference from CPD headquarters.

Wordlaw had a large extended family who participated in the procession of law enforcement vehicles from the University of Chicago Medical Center to the Cook County morgue.

His family said it was difficult, they cried the entire route, but he deserved the honor. His cousins said the officer was a hero and acted as one when he was killed.

Wordlaw was a Cook County Corrections officer who worked at the jail.

The 9:45 a.m. news conference will be livestreamed in the media player at the top of this story.