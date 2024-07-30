Man dies after being shot at Chicago gas station, crashing car into pole

A man who was wounded during a shootout at a South Side gas station died after crashing his car into a pole Tuesday morning.

The 31-year-old got into an argument with someone around 1:30 a.m. when they started shooting at each other at a Woodlawn gas station in the 500 block of East 67th Street, according to police.

The 31-year-old was shot once in the chest and tried to drive away in his vehicle and crashed into a police in the 6700 block of South Indiana Avenue. Paramedics took him to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified him.

No one was taken into custody. Area One detectives are investigating.