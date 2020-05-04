Cook County sheriff’s deputy who died of COVID-19 remembered for his dedication to work, family

article

A long-time veteran of the Cook County sheriff’s office died Sunday of complications due to the coronavirus.

Sheriff’s Deputy Richard O’Brien last worked with the Skokie Civil Process Unit, the Cook County sheriff’s office said in a statement. He was a 25-year-veteran of the department.

He’s remembered as someone who was “highly motivated” and “going the extra mile,” the statement said. O’Brien had worked through previous health issues, including a leukemia diagnosis in January.

“Our hearts are broken over the loss of Deputy O’Brien, and we send our deepest condolences to his wife, Cindi, their three children and all of his loved ones,” the statement said, “Deputy O’Brien was devoted to his family and loved spending quality time with them. He lived his life with a positive attitude, even during the most challenging times.”

O’Brien’s family set up a GoFundMe page for support.