Cook County sheriff's police investigating Des Plaines stabbing

Cook County Sheriff's police are investigating an incident that left a man in his 20s with lacerations on his face Thursday night.

According to sheriff's police, around 9:35 p.m., the man sought help from a business in the 500 block of Potter Road in Des Plaines.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The Sheriff's office said the man was a victim of an aggravated battery attack in the 5100 block of North Lincoln Avenue, in unincorporated Maine Township.

The man was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital for treatment, and sheriff’s police detectives are investigating.