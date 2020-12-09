Cook County sheriff’s police K9 finds missing man with autism in suburban Woodridge

article

A Woodridge man with autism who was reported missing for hours Monday was found by a Cook County sheriff’s police dog.

About 1:30 a.m., Woodridge police asked a bloodhound to aid in searching for a missing autistic man who had not been seen for about three hours, officials said.

A K9 officer and his dog AJ responded to the man’s home and coordinated a search plan with Woodridge police, officials said.

AJ followed the man’s scent for two miles and found the man walking around an apartment complex, officials said. The man was brought back to his home safely.