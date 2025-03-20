Cook County man in custody for parole violation arrested for road rage stabbing

article

The Brief A Cook County man was indicted this week in connection with a road rage stabbing in Des Plaines last year. Investigators linked the suspect to the crime using video surveillance and forensic evidence. The suspect was already in custody for a parole violation related to a prior stabbing case.



A Cook County man was indicted by a grand jury this week for allegedly stabbing a man during a road rage incident last year.

Pablo Sosa, 43, of Des Plaines, was indicted on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and vehicular invasion.

Des Plaines Stabbing

What we know:

The incident occurred on Oct. 11, 2024, in the 1500 block of Miner Street, where Des Plaines police responded to reports of a 53-year-old man with stab wounds.

According to police, Sosa fled the scene on a bicycle before officers arrived.

The victim was given emergency medical care by officers and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Over several months, Des Plaines police reviewed surveillance footage from nearby businesses and analyzed forensic evidence, including a bicycle part found at the scene.

Their investigation led them to Sosa, who was later identified by a witness in a photo lineup.

By December 2024, authorities learned that Sosa had been arrested for a parole violation and was in custody at the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Police say he was on parole for a similar stabbing and attempted murder case in Chicago in June 2017.

What's next:

On Jan. 15, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, and vehicular invasion against Sosa.

A grand jury formally indicted him on Wednesday, and his court date is pending.