Cook County man in custody for parole violation arrested for road rage stabbing
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A Cook County man was indicted by a grand jury this week for allegedly stabbing a man during a road rage incident last year.
Pablo Sosa, 43, of Des Plaines, was indicted on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and vehicular invasion.
Des Plaines Stabbing
What we know:
The incident occurred on Oct. 11, 2024, in the 1500 block of Miner Street, where Des Plaines police responded to reports of a 53-year-old man with stab wounds.
According to police, Sosa fled the scene on a bicycle before officers arrived.
The victim was given emergency medical care by officers and taken to a hospital for treatment.
Over several months, Des Plaines police reviewed surveillance footage from nearby businesses and analyzed forensic evidence, including a bicycle part found at the scene.
Their investigation led them to Sosa, who was later identified by a witness in a photo lineup.
By December 2024, authorities learned that Sosa had been arrested for a parole violation and was in custody at the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Police say he was on parole for a similar stabbing and attempted murder case in Chicago in June 2017.
What's next:
On Jan. 15, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, and vehicular invasion against Sosa.
A grand jury formally indicted him on Wednesday, and his court date is pending.
The Source: Des Plaines Police Department