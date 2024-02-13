Cook County State's Attorney candidates take stage at open forum in La Grange Park

The candidates running for Cook County State's Attorney made a plea to the public for their vote Tuesday.

Current candidates Judge Eileen O'Neill Burke, Clayton Harris III, and Bob Fioretti took the stage in La Grange Park for an open forum.

"I was born and raised here. I grew up on the Northwest Side. I met my husband here, we raised our kids here. I had my whole career here. I love it here," O'Neill said.

They discussed their campaigns and how they would tackle key issues such as crime, immigration, and the challenges law enforcement faces.

Clayton III said he's running because he wants to serve the community.

The candidates will be looking to replace current Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx as she will not be seeking re-election.

"I'm running for State's Attorney because, just like everyone else who is up here, I do love this city, this county and this state," Fioretti said. I want to restore the mission of the State's Attorney's Office to represent the victims of crime.