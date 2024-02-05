Winnetka police issue warning amid surge in stolen checks

The Winnetka Police Department is cautioning residents about a spike in stolen checks over recent months.

Perpetrators are altering the checks' names and amounts before cashing them. Authorities suspect stolen keys used by USPS carriers might be involved in obtaining the checks.

Residents are advised to avoid mailing checks and explore alternative payment methods, such as online payments, wire transfers, or money orders.

An incident in May 2023 involving a damaged mailbox in Winnetka has prompted further investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Police could not confirm the mail in these recent cases was specifically stolen in Winnetka.