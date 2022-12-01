Cook County study finds increase on property taxes hitting Hispanic Chicago wards the hardest

A Cook County study finds that this year's increase on property taxes in hitting Hispanic Chicago wards the hardest, and that is not sitting well with the alderman of those wards.

The median tax bill for homeowners increased by eight-percent this year.

Compare that to Avondale, a Chicago neighborhood with a high Hispanic population, where the median tax bill rose 27 percent!

The Cook County treasurer analyzed the increases and found gentrification is driving some of it.

She also cited something known as the recapture provision behind the changes this year.

As a taxpayer you know Cook County tax bills in the suburbs also went up.

In the north and northwestern suburbs, taxes rose by 94 million, and in the south and southwestern suburbs they grew by 35 million.