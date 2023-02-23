Cook County teen arrested in Evanston after fleeing from police, possessing loaded handgun

article

A teen boy was taken into custody last Saturday after fleeing from Evanston police while in possession of a loaded handgun.

At about 11:40 a.m., Evanston police officers were on patrol in the area of Church Street and Maple Avenue when they observed a 16-year-old boy walking.

Officers knew the teen had an active arrest warrant from another jurisdiction, police said. They attempted to stop the juvenile, who was wearing a black shoulder bag, but he fled on foot. He also allegedly discarded the black shoulder bag as he fled.

Officers were able to detain the juvenile after about two blocks.

They also located the shoulder bag and discovered it contained a loaded handgun.

The teen was transported to the Evanston Police Station without further incident.

Police say the handgun was an unserialized firearm that was likely assembled with a kit.

The teen, of Des Plaines, was referred to juvenile court for unlawful use of a weapon.