Cook County teen charged in gun store burglary where 28 weapons were stolen

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged after a group of four suspects rammed a stolen vehicle into a suburban gun range to gain entry, and then proceeded to steal nearly 30 firearms from the business Monday morning.

Around 3:08 a.m., Oak Forest police responded to an alarm call at the Eagle Gun Range located at 5900 W. 159th Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a stolen vehicle had been used to ram the building, which caused enough damage to allow the suspects inside.

The four offenders then stole 28 guns, and ammunition, officials said.

The investigation led to one of the suspects being identified as a 15-year-old boy from Hazel Crest, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Oak Forest investigators at 708-687-1376.

The investigation is ongoing.