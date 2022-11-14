4 suspects break into suburban gun range, steal more than 20 firearms

Police are investigating after four suspects rammed a stolen vehicle into a suburban gun range to gain entry, and then proceeded to steal more than 20 firearms from the business Monday morning.

Around 3:08 a.m., Oak Forest police responded to an alarm call at the Eagle Gun Range located at 5900 W. 159th Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a stolen vehicle had been used to ram the building to gain entry.

Four suspects then entered the facility and stole approximately 23 guns, officials said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Oak Forest investigators at 708-687-1376.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.