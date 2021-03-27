Cook County to release 25,000 vaccine appointments Sunday

Cook County Health will release approximately 25,000 Pfizer first-dose appointments at noon on Sunday, March 28.

The appointments will be released for the following locations:

Triton College

South Suburban College

Des Plaines

Forest Park

Individuals eligible for these appointments include those in Phases 1A , 1B and 1B+, along with certain individuals who were previously classified as 1C in the following sectors: higher education, government, media, restaurants, construction trades and religious leaders.

Those in the county’s database classified as 1C, but who now meet the state’s new guidelines will receive an email with instructions on how to schedule.

All vaccinations are by appointment only.

Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988 Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The call center will be open Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.