Cook County to release 30,000 vaccine appointments at 6 p.m. Monday

Cook County health officials will release about 30,000 appointments Monday evening for eligible individuals to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The appointments will be released at 6 p.m. for residents who qualify under Phases 1A, 1B and 1C of the state vaccination program, according to a statement from Cook County Health.

Residents can sign up for appointments at:

Tinley Park Convention Center, 18451 Convention Center Dr., Tinley Park;

Des Plaines Community Vaccination Center, 1155 E. Oakton St., Des Plaines;

South Suburban College, 15800 State St., South Holland;

Triton College, 2000 5th Ave., River Grove; and

Forest Park Community Vaccination Center, 7640 Roosevelt Rd., Forest Park.

Sign-ups are for appointments this week and include the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires a single shot, and is being administered at the Tinley Park Convention Center, officials said.

Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.