Winning $650K Illinois Lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb

A winning Illinois Lottery ticket was sold on Friday in suburban Chicago.

The Lucky Day Lotto winner matched all five numbers in the Friday evening draw. The jackpot was worth $650,000. The winning numbers were: 6-16-37-38-44.

The winning ticket was sold at Golf Mill Shopping Center in Niles. In total, more than 21,000 winning tickets were purchased for the Lucky Day Lotto Friday night draw.

The retailer that sold the jackpot ticket will receive a selling bonus of one percent, which amounts to $6,500.

Winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim their prize. Winners are advised to write their name on the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe spot until their ready to claim the prize.

Lucky Day Lotto has drawings daily at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in-store or online.