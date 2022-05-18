Cook County woman accused of stealing over $1K worth of clothing from Oak Brook Nordstrom's store

article

Bond has been set for a Flossmoor woman accused of stealing merchandise from the Nordstrom's store in Oak Brook Tuesday night.

Asia Span, 30, has been charged with two counts of felony retail theft and two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding.

At about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, prosecutors say Spann entered the store, took clothing that was valued over $1,200 and fled the store.

Spann then allegedly drove away in a Mazda SUV. When officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on her vehicle, Spann allegedly failed to stop and continued driving at speeds of at least 65 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Following a pursuit with several law enforcement agencies and a police helicopter, Spann was taken into custody after fleeing from the vehicle on foot.

Spann’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 13.