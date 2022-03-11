Cook County woman charged after parts used to convert guns to fully automatic weapons delivered to residence

article

A Markham woman has been charged after packages with parts that create switches to convert Glock handguns to fully automatic weapons were delivered to her residence.

Leana Viverette, 22, has been charged with unlawful use of weapon.

At about 2 p.m. Wednesday, police and Homeland Security Investigation executed a search warrant after packages were delivered to a residence in the 16400 block of South Homan Street in Markham.

Investigators determined that Viverette opened two packages that contained parts that could create 10 switches.

Investigators also recovered gun parts, including ghost gun parts, a drill press, molds and other tools used to manufacture firearms.

Viverette was taken into custody.

Her bond was set at $100,000 Thursday.