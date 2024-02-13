Cook County woman charged in violent Englewood robbery: police

article

A woman from south suburban County Club Hills was arrested for an alleged robbery in Englewood over the weekend.

Chicago police say Shyane Greyer, 28, attacked and robbed a 30-year-old woman on Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. in the 800 block of W. 59th St.

Greyer was arrested on Monday in the 700 block of E. 111th St. She was charged with one felony count of robbery and one felony count of aggravated battery/great bodily harm.

Her detention hearing was scheduled for Tuesday. No additional information is available at this time.