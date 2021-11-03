Cook County woman charged with DUI, reckless homicide after fiery fatal crash

article

A Country Club Hills woman has been charged after a fiery crash on Interstate 57 left one person dead.

Mika R. Hampton, 27, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless homicide.

At about 2:54 a.m. on Oct. 31, Illinois State Police District Chicago officials investigated a traffic crash that involved four motor vehicles on I-57 southbound at 127th Street.

A vehicle was reversing northbound in the active lanes of southbound traffic to help occupants that were involved in a property damage crash on the left shoulder, ISP said.

A black Audi, driven by Hampton, was traveling southbound at 127th Street and struck the rear end of the vehicle that was reversing.

The vehicle became engulfed in flames, police said.

The driver of the vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

Hampton was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The occupants of two vehicles on the left shoulder were uninjured, police said.

Hampton was taken into custody Tuesday, and released on a bond set by the court at $50,000.

No further information was provided at this time.