Cook County woman charged with murder in Little Village shooting

A woman from Berwyn was charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Little Village last month.

Police arrested Rosie Chavez, 46, on Friday near her home in the 2600 block of Ridgeland Avenue.

Chavez was accused of fatally shooting a 35-year-old man in the 3600 block of West 26th Street. She was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and a felony count of kidnapping.

She was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing Sunday.

There is no additional information available at this time.