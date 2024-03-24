Expand / Collapse search

Cook County woman charged with murder in Little Village shooting

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published  March 24, 2024 7:11am CDT
CHICAGO - A woman from Berwyn was charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Little Village last month. 

Police arrested Rosie Chavez, 46, on Friday near her home in the 2600 block of Ridgeland Avenue. 

Chavez was accused of fatally shooting a 35-year-old man in the 3600 block of West 26th Street. She was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and a felony count of kidnapping. 

She was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing Sunday. 

There is no additional information available at this time.  