Cook County workers to march Tuesday over new contract

Cook County workers with SEIU Local 73 plan to hold a march Tuesday afternoon.

Roughly 2,000 employees went on strike last week. The union’s membership includes housekeeping, food service, medical technologists, ward clerks, mental health workers, physician assistants, medical assistants and care coordination staff.

They rejected a contract offer from the county last week of a 8.5% wage increase over the next four years, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The union said the strike will continue until its members receive a comparable package to those given to other unions, the report said.

They plan to march down 51st Street on at noon.