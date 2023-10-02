Cook County's digital equity plan addresses access, affordability and safety

A first-of-its-kind plan was announced Monday in honor of Digital Inclusion Week.

The plan ensures every Cook County resident has the same access to digital services, devices and tools.

Meetings have been held since the spring to find the weak spots of the county where digital needs were not being met.

The plan looks at accessibility, affordability and safety.

County Board President Toni Preckwinkle says it is necessary to help everyone.

"This plan is a strategic framework that lays out our path to ensure that every resident in Cook County, every resident, has equitable access to the digital infrastructure devices and tools that are essential in today's economy and society," said Preckwinkle.

More meetings are planned through the end of this year and the digital equity plan is designed for community involvement.

For more information on the plan and the equity map, click here.