Cook County's final mass vaccination site to close Wednesday

The final mass vaccination site in Cook County will be closing Wednesday

The vaccination site in Matteson is shuttering its location at 4647 Promenade Way.

The Forest Park and Des Plaines sites closed Tuesday.

County health officials plan to focus on areas that have low vaccination rates.

More than 600,000 shots have been administered at the county's mass vaccination sites.

Since the onset of the pandemic, there have been over 250,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Cook County with 4,488 deaths.

For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Cook County, visit myshotcoookcounty.com.