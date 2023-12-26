Cook County's first marriage license of 2024 still up for grabs --- how to apply

Tuesday is the last day for couples to submit their application to receive the first marriage license of 2024 in Cook County.

The drawing for the first marriage license will be held on Wednesday and will be live-streamed on Facebook.

"I encourage any couple in Cook County considering marriage in the New Year to join the fun and throw their names in the drawing to become our First Couple," said Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough. "We are proud to be continuing this exciting annual tradition and we have some wonderful gifts that have been donated to make their nuptials extra special."

Some Chicago area establishments that have donated special gifts to the first couple include:

A newlywed gourmet dinner gift box including filet mignon, strip steaks, and lobster tails from Whittingham Meats.

A sparkling wine basket and champagne flutes from Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant.

A gift card from Eli's Cheesecake.

A wedding dance lesson from Duet Dance Studio.

A cooking lesson from The Chopping Block.

Wedding flower arrangements from LaSalle Flower Group.

Tickets to a comedy show from the Laugh Factory Chicago.

The wedding ceremony will take place on Jan. 2, which is the first official business day in Cook County in 2024.

To apply, click on this form from the Cook County Clerk's website.