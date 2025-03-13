Cooking with Fire: Chimichurri steak and tomato salad with the Oakbrook Terrace Fire Protection District
OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. - This morning we're Cooking with Fire at the Oakbrook Terrace Fire Protection District, making firefighter/paramedic Emilio Salinas' chimichurri steak and firefighter/paramedic Stefan Filipovic's tomato salad.
Chimichurri sauce ingredients
- Olive oil
- Red wine vinegar
- Lemon
- Garlic cloves
- Red onion
- Cilantro
- Parsley
- Salt
- Red pepper
- Cumin
Blend all ingredients in blender until smooth.
Use Mariano's 5 Salt, 5 Pepper seasoning on both sides of outer skirt steak. Grill until preferred doneness.
Shopska salad ingredients
- Sliced Cherry Tomatoes
- Sliced Mini Cucumber
- Chopped White Onions
- Crumbled Feta Cheese
- Olive Oil
- Sea Salt
Combine desired amount of each item. Stir.