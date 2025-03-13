Expand / Collapse search

Cooking with Fire: Chimichurri steak and tomato salad with the Oakbrook Terrace Fire Protection District

By
Published  March 13, 2025 8:27am CDT
Cooking with Fire
OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. - This morning we're Cooking with Fire at the Oakbrook Terrace Fire Protection District, making firefighter/paramedic Emilio Salinas' chimichurri steak and firefighter/paramedic Stefan Filipovic's tomato salad.    

Chimichurri sauce ingredients 

  • Olive oil
  • Red wine vinegar
  • Lemon
  • Garlic cloves
  • Red onion
  • Cilantro
  • Parsley
  • Salt
  • Red pepper
  • Cumin

Blend all ingredients in blender until smooth.

Use Mariano's 5 Salt, 5 Pepper seasoning on both sides of outer skirt steak.  Grill until preferred doneness.  

Shopska salad ingredients

  • Sliced Cherry Tomatoes
  • Sliced Mini Cucumber
  • Chopped White Onions
  • Crumbled Feta Cheese
  • Olive Oil
  • Sea Salt

Combine desired amount of each item. Stir.  

