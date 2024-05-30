Expand / Collapse search

Cooking with Fire: Crispy chicken orzo with the East Dundee Fire Protection District

Updated  May 30, 2024 8:33am CDT
Heating Up the Kitchen
CHICAGO - We are "Cooking with Fire" this Thursday at the East Dundee Fire Protection District, making firefighter Kristina Diana's Crispy Chicken Orzo.

Here's the Recipe: 

INGREDIENTS: 

  • 1 Box Chicken Stock
  • 1 Box Orzo Pasta
  • 4-5 Chicken Breasts
  • Cornstarch
  • 2 Eggs
  • Italian Breadcrumbs
  • Salt and Pepper
  • Garlic Salt
  • Vegetable Oil (for frying)
  • 2 Shallots
  • 3-4 Garlic Cloves
  • 1 Large Carton Heavy Whipping Cream
  • 2 Cups Graded Parmesan Cheese
  • 1 Bunch Fresh Italian Parsley

RECIPE: 

  • Boil one large box of chicken stock and add one box of orzo to cook until al dente.
  • Butterfly and trim chicken breasts.
  • Have one bowl with eggs whisked, one bowl with bread crumbs and one bowl of cornstarch. Season the cornstarch bowl with a dash of salt, black pepper and garlic salt.
  • Dredge raw chicken in egg mixture, cornstarch, and egg mixture again, and lastly coat heavily with breadcrumbs.
  • Fry battered chicken in vegetable oil and set aside. Internal temperature of 165°F. Cut cooked chicken into bite-size pieces.
  • For cream sauce, mince 2 shallots and cook with light vegetable oil on medium heat. Add 3-4 cloves of minced garlic and cook until fragrant.
  • Add one large heavy whipping cream and boil.  Season with pepper and garlic salt and throw in parmesan cheese.
  • Add the desired orzo to the mixture. Lower the heat and the orzo will thicken up the sauce. Add bite-size chicken pieces. Top with fresh Italian parsley.
  • Enjoy! 