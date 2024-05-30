Cooking with Fire: Crispy chicken orzo with the East Dundee Fire Protection District
CHICAGO - We are "Cooking with Fire" this Thursday at the East Dundee Fire Protection District, making firefighter Kristina Diana's Crispy Chicken Orzo.
Here's the Recipe:
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 Box Chicken Stock
- 1 Box Orzo Pasta
- 4-5 Chicken Breasts
- Cornstarch
- 2 Eggs
- Italian Breadcrumbs
- Salt and Pepper
- Garlic Salt
- Vegetable Oil (for frying)
- 2 Shallots
- 3-4 Garlic Cloves
- 1 Large Carton Heavy Whipping Cream
- 2 Cups Graded Parmesan Cheese
- 1 Bunch Fresh Italian Parsley
RECIPE:
- Boil one large box of chicken stock and add one box of orzo to cook until al dente.
- Butterfly and trim chicken breasts.
- Have one bowl with eggs whisked, one bowl with bread crumbs and one bowl of cornstarch. Season the cornstarch bowl with a dash of salt, black pepper and garlic salt.
- Dredge raw chicken in egg mixture, cornstarch, and egg mixture again, and lastly coat heavily with breadcrumbs.
- Fry battered chicken in vegetable oil and set aside. Internal temperature of 165°F. Cut cooked chicken into bite-size pieces.
- For cream sauce, mince 2 shallots and cook with light vegetable oil on medium heat. Add 3-4 cloves of minced garlic and cook until fragrant.
- Add one large heavy whipping cream and boil. Season with pepper and garlic salt and throw in parmesan cheese.
- Add the desired orzo to the mixture. Lower the heat and the orzo will thicken up the sauce. Add bite-size chicken pieces. Top with fresh Italian parsley.
- Enjoy!