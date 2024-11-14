Cooking with Fire: Scandinavian pancakes with the Waukegan Fire Department
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - On this week's "Cooking with Fire," Natalie Bomke visited the Waukegan Fire Department to cook Scandinavian pancakes with firefighters Peter Ihlen and Neal Olson.
Here's the recipe:
Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon Scandinavian vanilla sugar (or ½ teaspoon vanilla extract)
- 3 eggs
- 1 1/2 cups whole milk
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus more for the pan
- Cardamom to taste
- Choice of toppings (jam, fresh fruit, cottage cheese, powdered sugar, maple syrup, etc.)
Directions:
- Beat together the whole milk, water, and eggs until well combined.
- Whisk in the sugar, salt, and melted butter.
- In a separate bowl, place the flour. Slowly add the liquid mixture to the dry ingredients, whisking as you go to create a smoother batter.
- Over medium heat, coat your skillet with butter or cooking spray. Pour about 1/2 cup of the batter into the center of the skillet. Swirl the batter so it covers the bottom of the pan. Let the pancake cook for about a minute, then flip with a spatula. Cook for another minute before removing the pancake from the pan. Roll up and finish with your choice of toppings. We recommend cottage cheese and lingonberry jam.
This recipe makes two to three servings.