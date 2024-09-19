Cooking with Fire: Jamaican jerk burgers with the Markham Fire Department

This morning we're Cooking with Fire at the Markham Fire Department, making Jamaican Jerk Burgers with firefighter Devar Spight and police officer Calvin Short.

They have a charity fundraiser coming up this month with the police department. All gloves are off in this boxing match! Click here for details.

Jamaican jerk burgers

Ingredients

2.25lbs of ground beef

1 tsp. Garlic powder

1 tsp. Mrs. Dash

1tsp. Onion powder

1 tsp. Old Bay Seasoning

1/2 tsp. Zatarain's blackened seasoning

1 1/2 tsp. Zatarain's creole seasoning

1 1/2 tsp. Lawrys seasoning salt

3.5 oz. Walkerswood Jamaican Jerk seasoning, Hot and Spicy

1/2 tsp. Cracked black pepper

Your choice of cheese!

Mix the beef and spices. Grill those babies up. Slap on some cheese and enjoy!