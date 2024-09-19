Cooking with Fire: Jamaican jerk burgers with the Markham Fire Department
MARKHAM, Ill. - This morning we're Cooking with Fire at the Markham Fire Department, making Jamaican Jerk Burgers with firefighter Devar Spight and police officer Calvin Short.
They have a charity fundraiser coming up this month with the police department. All gloves are off in this boxing match! Click here for details.
Jamaican jerk burgers
Ingredients
- 2.25lbs of ground beef
- 1 tsp. Garlic powder
- 1 tsp. Mrs. Dash
- 1tsp. Onion powder
- 1 tsp. Old Bay Seasoning
- 1/2 tsp. Zatarain's blackened seasoning
- 1 1/2 tsp. Zatarain's creole seasoning
- 1 1/2 tsp. Lawrys seasoning salt
- 3.5 oz. Walkerswood Jamaican Jerk seasoning, Hot and Spicy
- 1/2 tsp. Cracked black pepper
- Your choice of cheese!
Mix the beef and spices. Grill those babies up. Slap on some cheese and enjoy!