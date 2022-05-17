Cooper Raiff sells 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' to Apple for $15M

Writer, director and actor Cooper Raiff made waves with his new film Cha Cha Real Smooth when it won the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year – and even bigger waves when Apple bought the rights to the movie for a cool $15 million.

Now, the 25-year-old up-and-coming cinematic talent is gearing up for the release of the film – which starts streaming on AppleTV+ on June 17 – and is coming to terms with his career being on the verge of exploding.

Raiff sat down to talk with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about how this movie – about a 20-something-year-old party starter who starts questioning which direction his life should go in – will look to him when he’s finally out of his 20’s himself.

"I hate say that I would hate it," Raiff said. "I think I would still love it. I hope I will still love it as much as I do now. I bet I won’t."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

When Hamilton asked what he meant, Raiff expanded, "I don’t know. My first movie, I watch and I’m like ‘Oh I wish I didn’t do those certain things.’ But I don’t know, I love it right now."

Advertisement

Cha Cha Real Smooth starts streaming on AppleTV+ on June 17.