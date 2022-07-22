Cooper Roberts, boy shot at Highland Park parade, sees condition worsen after brief improvement

Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy who was paralyzed when he was shot in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting, is still experiencing ups and downs in his recovery, according to a new update from his family.

The boy's condition was briefly downgraded to serious condition on Thursday, but was moved back to critical based on his latest CT scan, the Roberts family said in a written statement.

"The scan showed that the concerning fluid in his pelvis is an abscess," the family said. "The various teams (cardiac, thoracic, infectious disease, pediatrics) will confer today [Friday] on the best approach to evacuate the fluid."

The boy's fever has continued to spike, likely due to the infection, and remains in the pediatric intensive care unit at Comer Children's Hospital, according to the family.

On a positive note, the family said Cooper was able to consume some liquid by mouth in the form of an orange popsicle on Thursday, a first for the boy as his esophagus is still healing from his injuries.

Cooper Roberts, 8. (Family photo)

He was also able to go outside with the aid of his wheelchair for the first time since July 4, the family said.

Cooper was paralyzed from the waist down when a bullet severed his spinal cord. It entered the boy’s abdomen and also tore into his liver, abdominal aorta and esophagus. He’s had multiple surgeries.

Cooper was among dozens hurt in the mass shooting. Seven people were killed.

Robert E. Crimo III, 21, is accused of firing a military-style semi-automatic rifle from a nearby rooftop and faces murder charges.

A GoFundMe set up to pay for Cooper’s medical care has raised more than $1.6 million from about 25,000 donations.

"The family continues to be very grateful for and humbled by the outpouring of support and well-wishes," the Roberts family said Monday.

The boy’s mother Keely Roberts and his twin brother Luke also were injured at the July 4 shooting. Keely Roberts, the superintendent of Zion Elementary School District 6, underwent operations for foot and leg wounds. Luke was treated for shrapnel injuries to a leg. Cooper, his brother, mother and father Jason all attended the Fourth of July parade.