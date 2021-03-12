COPA investigates after off-duty officer opens fire at car thieves in Pulaski Park

An off-duty Chicago police officer allegedly fired gunshots at people he found inside his parked vehicle Friday morning in the Pulaski Park neighborhood.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, which happened about 6 a.m. Friday in the 3900 block of West Glenlake Avenue, according to a statement from Chicago police.

The 53-year-old man saw two males inside his parked car and he started yelling, police said.

The two males left the car and got into a waiting black Dodge Charger, police said. As one of the males pointed a gun, the off-duty officer fired his weapon.

The males were last seen driving west.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it was investigating the shooting, which it confirmed involved an off-duty Chicago police officer.