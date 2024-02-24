COPA investigators called to officer-involved shooting in Dolton

The Chicago Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is currently responding to an officer-involved shooting in Dolton.

The shooting happened Saturday evening in the 152 block of Diekman Court.

Details on the shooting and injuries are limited at this time but FOX 32 has a crew at the scene, working to learn more.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to call COPA's office at 312-746-3609.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.